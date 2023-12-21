The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Ball State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: B1G+

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

Ball State is 6-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 181st.

The Cardinals put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 67 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67 points, Ball State is 7-1.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ball State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.9.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.8.

Ball State made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than on the road (38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule