How to Watch Ball State vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Ball State vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
- Ball State is 6-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 181st.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 67 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67 points, Ball State is 7-1.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ball State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.9.
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.8.
- Ball State made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than on the road (38.6%).
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 68-65
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 83-71
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Indiana State
|L 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Central Michigan
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
