The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ball State vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.
  • Ball State is 6-2 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 181st.
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 67 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67 points, Ball State is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ball State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.9.
  • At home, the Cardinals gave up 69.9 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.8.
  • Ball State made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than on the road (38.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Detroit Mercy W 68-65 Calihan Hall
12/10/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 83-71 John E. Worthen Arena
12/16/2023 Indiana State L 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Central Michigan - John E. Worthen Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.