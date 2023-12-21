Thursday's game at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus has the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) going head to head against the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-67 victory for Georgia, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cardinals took care of business in their most recent game 73-62 against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus in New Port Richey, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 70, Ball State 67

Other MAC Predictions

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 121) in our computer rankings. The Cardinals took home the 67-59 win on the road on December 10.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ball State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-59 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 121) on December 10

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 165) on November 18

73-62 over Pittsburgh (No. 180) on December 19

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 194) on December 3

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 203) on November 11

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 39.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 39.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Nyla Hampton: 8.2 PTS, 4.0 STL, 43.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

8.2 PTS, 4.0 STL, 43.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Marie Kiefer: 7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

7.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Alex Richard: 9.0 PTS, 51.5 FG%

9.0 PTS, 51.5 FG% Madelyn Bischoff: 13.4 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 51.7 3PT% (31-for-60)

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals put up 74.3 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per outing (263rd in college basketball). They have a +60 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.