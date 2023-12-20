The Purdue Boilermakers (5-3) will play the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Purdue vs. Indiana State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Purdue Players to Watch

Abbey Ellis: 15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeanae Terry: 4.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Madison Layden: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Rashunda Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Indiana State Players to Watch

