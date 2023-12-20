Two hot teams square off when the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Mastodons are 14.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their three-game win streak intact against the Panthers, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 157.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -14.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mastodons Betting Records & Stats

Purdue Fort Wayne and its opponents have combined to score more than 157.5 points just twice this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne has had an average of 154.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-3-0 ATS this year.

Purdue Fort Wayne has been victorious in two of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Mastodons have played as an underdog of +700 or more once this season and lost that game.

Purdue Fort Wayne has an implied victory probability of 12.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 2 18.2% 82.8 169.6 64.8 132.1 145.8 Purdue Fort Wayne 2 22.2% 86.8 169.6 67.3 132.1 147.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Purdue Fort Wayne Insights & Trends

The Mastodons' 86.8 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 6-2 ATS record and an 11-0 overall record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 7-4-0 4-1 8-3-0 Purdue Fort Wayne 6-3-0 0-0 5-4-0

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Purdue Fort Wayne 14-3 Home Record 9-6 7-5 Away Record 7-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 1-10-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.