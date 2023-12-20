Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3) will play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ACC Network Extra.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Carlton Carrington: 14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 21.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ishmael Leggett: 14.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zach Austin: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 5.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Carrington: 14.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hinson: 21.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leggett: 14.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Austin: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Federiko: 5.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.0 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|43rd
|82.6
|Points Scored
|86.6
|17th
|69th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|78th
|13th
|40.2
|Rebounds
|30.5
|292nd
|31st
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|318th
|13th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|10.0
|15th
|78th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.1
|137th
|23rd
|9.1
|Turnovers
|9.5
|37th
