A pair of hot squads meet when the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Mastodons, who have won six in a row.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network Extra

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.5% from the field.

The Mastodons rank 310th.

The Mastodons score an average of 86.8 points per game, 22 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.8 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 11-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

At home, Purdue Fort Wayne scores 93.5 points per game. On the road, it averages 77.5.

The Mastodons are giving up fewer points at home (62.7 per game) than on the road (71).

Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne sinks more triples on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (9.3), and makes a higher percentage away (42%) than at home (38.4%).

