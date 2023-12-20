Wednesday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1) at Petersen Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-70 in favor of Pittsburgh, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Pittsburgh (-10.3)

Pittsburgh (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Pittsburgh's record against the spread so far this season is 7-4-0, and Purdue Fort Wayne's is 6-3-0. The Panthers are 8-3-0 and the Mastodons are 5-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons' +233 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.8 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

Purdue Fort Wayne loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 33.8 rebounds per game, 284th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.3.

Purdue Fort Wayne knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball) while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc (19th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game at 28.6%.

Purdue Fort Wayne has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball), 8.0 fewer than the 17.3 it forces (seventh in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.