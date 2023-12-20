Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Hornets on December 20, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Tyrese Haliburton and others are listed when the Indiana Pacers host the Charlotte Hornets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -115)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|12.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -159)
- The 24.5 points prop total set for Haliburton on Wednesday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average (24.8).
- His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game this year, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (12.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: +182)
- Myles Turner is scoring 16.5 points per game, the same as Wednesday's over/under.
- He collects 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
Bruce Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|11.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|2.5 (Over: +132)
- The 11.5-point over/under for Bruce Brown on Wednesday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
- Brown averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
|7.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- The 23.5-point total set for Terry Rozier on Wednesday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (3.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Rozier's year-long assist average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Rozier has hit 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
