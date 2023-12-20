The Indiana Pacers (13-12) have three players on the injury report, including Myles Turner, in their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Pacers lost 151-127 to the Clippers on Monday. In the losing effort, Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 34 points.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.5 0.9 Andrew Nembhard SG Out Knee 6.9 1.8 4.3 Myles Turner C Questionable Hamstring 16.5 7.7 1.2

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), Nathan Mensah: Questionable (Personal), Miles Bridges: Questionable (Personal), Mark Williams: Questionable (Back), Gordon Hayward: Questionable (Illness)

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

