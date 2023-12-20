A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Indiana Pacers (13-12) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hornets are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to halt a five-game losing streak against the Pacers, losers of four straight.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 127 - Hornets 116

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 9.5)

Pacers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-11.2)

Pacers (-11.2) Pick OU: Under (248.5)



Under (248.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.6

The Pacers have covered more often than the Hornets this year, tallying an ATS record of 13-12-0, as opposed to the 10-15-0 record of the Hornets.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (42.9%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Charlotte and its opponents don't do it as often (56% of the time) as Indiana and its opponents (80%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 6-6, while the Hornets are 6-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers have had to count on their offense, which ranks best in the NBA (127.4 points per game), as they rank worst in the league on defense with just 127 points allowed per contest.

While Indiana ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 40.2 (second-worst), it ranks 10th in the league with 43.1 rebounds allowed per game.

The Pacers have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 30.6 per game (best in NBA).

With 12.5 turnovers per game, Indiana ranks ninth in the NBA. It forces 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this year, the Pacers are making 14.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (10th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

