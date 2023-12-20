Wednesday's contest features the South Florida Bulls (7-4) and the IUPUI Jaguars (2-8) matching up at Massimino Court in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-60 victory for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on December 20.

In their last game on Friday, the Jaguars suffered an 84-74 loss to Eastern Michigan.

IUPUI vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

IUPUI vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 75, IUPUI 60

Other Horizon Predictions

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 77-72 win on November 6. It was their signature win of the season.

The Jaguars have three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, IUPUI is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 18.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

18.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Abby Wolterman: 9.3 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

9.3 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Faith Stinson: 8.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

8.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

8.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars have been outscored by 14.4 points per game (scoring 65.7 points per game to rank 191st in college basketball while allowing 80.1 per contest to rank 345th in college basketball) and have a -144 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Jaguars have performed better in home games this year, putting up 66.2 points per game, compared to 65.2 per game in road games.

IUPUI cedes 77.0 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 83.2 in road games.

