The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) after winning five straight home games. The Purple Aces are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 145.5.

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Evansville -9.5 145.5

Evansville Betting Records & Stats

Evansville and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in six of 10 games this season.

The average total in Evansville's contests this year is 154.8, 9.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Purple Aces have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Evansville has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Purple Aces have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -550 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Evansville has a 84.6% chance to win.

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 6 60% 82.5 155 72.3 148.8 145.9 Tennessee Tech 4 44.4% 72.5 155 76.5 148.8 141.4

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The 82.5 points per game the Purple Aces score are six more points than the Golden Eagles give up (76.5).

When Evansville scores more than 76.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 Tennessee Tech 6-3-0 2-1 5-4-0

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits

Evansville Tennessee Tech 5-0 Home Record 4-2 3-2 Away Record 1-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 90.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

