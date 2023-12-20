Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) will play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Evansville Games
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 17.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Hughes: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison
|Evansville Rank
|Evansville AVG
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|50th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|71.9
|245th
|197th
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|78.2
|321st
|82nd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|30.3
|301st
|228th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|4.8
|362nd
|236th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|202nd
|49th
|16.2
|Assists
|12.7
|224th
|65th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|10.7
|99th
