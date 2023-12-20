The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Evansville has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 99th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 324th.

The Purple Aces score 82.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 76.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

Evansville has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 76.5 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Evansville has played better at home this year, scoring 90.2 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game in road games.

In home games, the Purple Aces are giving up 8.2 fewer points per game (68.0) than away from home (76.2).

When playing at home, Evansville is averaging 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.8) than away from home (7.0). However, it owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (29.2%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule