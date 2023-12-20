The Creighton Bluejays (9-2, 0-0 Big East) go up against the Villanova Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Villanova matchup.

Creighton vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Villanova Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-8.5) 142.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-8.5) 141.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Villanova Betting Trends

  • Creighton has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • Villanova has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • A total of four Wildcats games this season have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Creighton is eighth-best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Bluejays' national championship odds have jumped from +3000 at the start of the season to +2000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Villanova Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Wildcats have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +3500 at the beginning of the season to +3500.
  • Villanova's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

