The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes eight games with a Big Ten team on the court. Among those games is the Nebraska Cornhuskers playing the Kansas Jayhawks.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Indiana State Sycamores at Purdue Boilermakers 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Penn State Lady Lions 11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - James Madison Dukes at Maryland Terrapins 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Florida Gators vs. Michigan Wolverines 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gators vs. Michigan Wolverines 6:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Richmond Spiders vs. Michigan State Spartans 9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 -

