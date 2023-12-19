The Valparaiso Beacons (4-4) will meet the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Valparaiso vs. Samford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Valparaiso Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Isaiah Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Cooper Schwieger: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Jaxon Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Darius DeAveiro: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ola Ajiboye: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Samford Players to Watch

Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Schwieger: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK DeAveiro: 5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Ajiboye: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank 265th 70.1 Points Scored 87.8 13th 158th 69.8 Points Allowed 73.9 245th 151st 34.0 Rebounds 34.8 117th 158th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.7 79th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 10.0 20th 254th 12.1 Assists 19.7 8th 76th 10.4 Turnovers 13.8 310th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.