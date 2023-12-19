The Samford Bulldogs (9-2) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning run when visiting the Valparaiso Beacons (4-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Valparaiso vs. Samford Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 43.1% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Valparaiso is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Beacons are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 88th.

The Beacons score 9.9 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Bulldogs give up (77.2).

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

At home Valparaiso is scoring 70.1 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging on the road (62.3).

In 2023-24 the Beacons are allowing 11.2 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (76.5).

At home, Valparaiso drains 7.0 triples per game, 1.0 more than it averages away (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.9%) than on the road (26.7%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule