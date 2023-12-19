Valparaiso vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 19
Tuesday's game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-3) and the Valparaiso Beacons (2-6) at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Bethune-Cookman squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 19.
The Beacons took care of business in their last game 83-64 against Chicago State on Saturday.
Valparaiso vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
Valparaiso vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 71, Valparaiso 63
Other MVC Predictions
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- The Beacons' signature win this season came against the Chicago State Cougars, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 356) in our computer rankings. The Beacons secured the 83-64 win at home on December 9.
- Valparaiso has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Valparaiso is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.
Valparaiso Leaders
- Leah Earnest: 15.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Saniya Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Nevaeh Jackson: 5.0 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Ava Interrante: 6.0 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons have been outscored by 8.0 points per game (posting 63.5 points per game, 229th in college basketball, while conceding 71.5 per contest, 303rd in college basketball) and have a -64 scoring differential.
