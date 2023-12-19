How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-6) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Notre Dame vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Irish have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 42.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- Notre Dame has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 140th.
- The 64.6 points per game the Fighting Irish average are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
- Notre Dame is 3-1 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Notre Dame put up 73.0 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Fighting Irish played better at home last season, allowing 71.8 points per game, compared to 73.5 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Notre Dame fared better at home last season, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.6 threes per game and a 35.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 86-65
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/16/2023
|Georgetown
|L 72-68
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Marist
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.