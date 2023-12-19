Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Miami County, Indiana. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Miami County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maconaquah High School at Whitko High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: South Whitley, IN
- Conference: Three Rivers
