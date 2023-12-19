Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Madison County, Indiana? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wapahani High School at Frankton High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Frankton, IN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.