The Morehead State Eagles (6-3) meet the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET and be available via BTN.

Indiana vs. Morehead State Game Information

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 17.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

Indiana vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank
199th 74.1 Points Scored 73 222nd
142nd 69.3 Points Allowed 67.3 100th
259th 31.4 Rebounds 36.6 51st
303rd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 10.7 79th
362nd 3.1 3pt Made 8.4 97th
124th 14.4 Assists 14.8 105th
198th 12.1 Turnovers 13.7 303rd

