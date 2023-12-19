The Indiana State Sycamores (10-1) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites as they look to continue a nine-game win streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hulman Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 156.5 for the matchup.

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana State -16.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

Indiana State and its opponents have gone over 156.5 combined points in five of eight games this season.

The average point total in Indiana State's matchups this year is 159, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Sycamores are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana State has covered the spread more often than Tennessee State this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-2-0, as opposed to the 1-6-0 mark of Tennessee State.

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 5 62.5% 88 165.5 71 141.3 157.4 Tennessee State 3 42.9% 77.5 165.5 70.3 141.3 145.1

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Sycamores average 17.7 more points per game (88) than the Tigers allow (70.3).

Indiana State has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall when putting up more than 70.3 points.

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 6-2-0 2-0 6-2-0 Tennessee State 1-6-0 0-1 3-4-0

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State Tennessee State 11-4 Home Record 13-4 7-6 Away Record 4-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

