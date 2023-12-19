The Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) face the Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hulman Center. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayson Kent: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Robbie Avila: 16.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Conwell: 15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Larry: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Swope: 19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kent: 13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Avila: 16.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Conwell: 15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Larry: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 14th 87.4 Points Scored 76.7 144th 220th 72.8 Points Allowed 70.3 169th 278th 30.8 Rebounds 31.7 250th 353rd 5.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 144th 6th 11 3pt Made 6.8 237th 31st 17.2 Assists 13.7 157th 170th 11.7 Turnovers 12.4 218th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.