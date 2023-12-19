The Indiana State Sycamores (10-1) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hulman Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Tennessee State matchup.

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-17.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Indiana State vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Indiana State has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sycamores and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this season.

Tennessee State has covered just once in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this year.

