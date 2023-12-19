The Morehead State Eagles (8-3) travel to face the Indiana Hoosiers (7-3) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Morehead State matchup.

Indiana vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Morehead State Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-12.5) 141.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana (-12.5) 141.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

Indiana has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hoosiers games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Morehead State is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

Eagles games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this year.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Indiana is 43rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (111th).

The Hoosiers have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +12500.

With odds of +12500, Indiana has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

