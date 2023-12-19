The Florida Gators (7-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Florida has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Gators' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Michigan has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wolverines' 10 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Florida is 24th-best in the country. It is way below that, 38th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Gators currently have the same odds, going from +6000 at the start of the season to +6000.

With odds of +6000, Florida has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Wolverines have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +12500.

Michigan has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.