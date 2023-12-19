Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Delaware County, Indiana. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Delaware County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wapahani High School at Frankton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Frankton, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.