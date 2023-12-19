Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Clark County, Indiana, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Clark County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern High School - Pekin at New Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: New Washington, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
