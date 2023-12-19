The Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are big, 11.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

Butler vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -11.5 150.5

Butler Betting Records & Stats

Butler and its opponents have gone over 150.5 combined points in four of 10 games this season.

Butler has an average point total of 154.8 in its outings this year, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

Butler has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bulldogs have entered three games this season favored by -750 or more, and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Butler has a 88.2% chance to win.

Butler vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 4 40% 84.7 161.3 70.1 141.5 143.1 Georgetown 5 50% 76.6 161.3 71.4 141.5 144.1

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

Butler won eight games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Bulldogs average 84.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71.4 the Hoyas give up.

Butler is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Butler vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-3-0 3-1 5-5-0 Georgetown 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0

Butler vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Georgetown 10-6 Home Record 5-12 3-9 Away Record 1-11 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

