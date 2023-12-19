Butler vs. Georgetown December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big East schedule includes the Butler Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3, 0-0 Big East), at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Davis: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 6.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
Butler vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|Georgetown AVG
|Georgetown Rank
|52nd
|82.1
|Points Scored
|79.0
|100th
|109th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|224th
|112th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|35.1
|99th
|289th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|56th
|130th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|9.5
|36th
|84th
|15.2
|Assists
|14.5
|120th
|77th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|13.4
|285th
