Tuesday's Big East schedule includes the Butler Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3, 0-0 Big East), at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Davis: 11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Thomas: 6.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Butler vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Butler Rank Butler AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank 52nd 82.1 Points Scored 79.0 100th 109th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.9 224th 112th 34.9 Rebounds 35.1 99th 289th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 11.0 56th 130th 8.0 3pt Made 9.5 36th 84th 15.2 Assists 14.5 120th 77th 10.4 Turnovers 13.4 285th

