The Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Butler vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Butler has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgetown has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

Hoyas games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this year.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Butler is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (65th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (64th).

The Bulldogs were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +30000, Butler has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

