Tuesday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-70 in favor of Butler, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 10.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 148.5 over/under.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Line: Butler -10.5

Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -600, Georgetown +425

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Butler (-10.5)



Butler (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Butler is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgetown's 4-6-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Bulldogs' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Hoyas' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 161.3 points per game, 12.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 84.7 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per outing (162nd in college basketball). They have a +161 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game.

Butler averages 38.4 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball) while allowing 35.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Butler knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 35.7% from deep while its opponents hit 30.5% from long range.

The Bulldogs' 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 42nd in college basketball, and the 84.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 68th in college basketball.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.9 (104th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

