Tuesday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-70 and heavily favors Butler to take home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the spread (11.5) against Georgetown. The two teams are projected to go over the 150.5 over/under.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 81, Georgetown 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Butler (-11.5)



Butler (-11.5) Pick OU: Over (150.5)



Butler has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgetown is 4-6-0. A total of five out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Hoyas' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 161.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 84.7 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (162nd in college basketball). They have a +161 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The 38.4 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 103rd in the nation, and are 2.8 more than the 35.6 its opponents pull down per contest.

Butler hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 42nd in college basketball with 102.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 68th in college basketball defensively with 84.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (104th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (127th in college basketball).

