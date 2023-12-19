Tuesday's game features the Ball State Cardinals (7-2) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5) matching up at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus (on December 19) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-67 win for Ball State.

In their last game on Sunday, the Cardinals earned a 67-59 victory against Western Kentucky.

Ball State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Ball State vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 74, Pittsburgh 67

Other MAC Predictions

Ball State Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals registered their signature win of the season on December 10, when they took down the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who rank No. 131 in our computer rankings, 67-59.

Ball State has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-59 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 131) on December 10

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 171) on November 18

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 211) on December 3

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 235) on November 11

97-64 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 276) on November 6

Ball State Leaders

Nyla Hampton: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

8.9 PTS, 4.1 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Ally Becki: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.4 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Marie Kiefer: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.2 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Alex Richard: 8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.3 PTS, 50.0 FG% Madelyn Bischoff: 12.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (27-for-51)

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.4 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per contest (267th in college basketball).

