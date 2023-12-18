Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Haliburton tallied 19 points and 11 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 137-123 loss against the Wizards.

In this article we will look at Haliburton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.7 28.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 12.5 11.8 12.3 PRA -- 41.5 44.7 PR -- 29.7 32.4 3PM 3.5 3.7 4.2



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, he's put up 15.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.7 per game.

Haliburton's Pacers average 107.8 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 110 points per game.

The Clippers give up 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 12th in the league.

Conceding 24.9 assists per game, the Clippers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are 11th in the NBA, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 33 24 7 10 2 1 4 11/27/2022 31 15 5 11 3 0 2

