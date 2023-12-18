There are two games featuring a MVC team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Evansville Purple Aces versus the Indiana Hoosiers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Murray State Racers at Western Carolina Catamounts 2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Evansville Purple Aces at Indiana Hoosiers 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 B1G+

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!