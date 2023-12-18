Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Marion County, Indiana today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Chatard High School at Shortridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
