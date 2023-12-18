The Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Indiana vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Aces' 72.6 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 59 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.
  • Evansville is 2-4 when it scores more than 59 points.
  • Indiana is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 72.6 points.
  • The 77.4 points per game the Hoosiers record are 6.9 fewer points than the Purple Aces allow (84.3).
  • Indiana has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 84.3 points.
  • Evansville is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
  • The Hoosiers shoot 48.8% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Purple Aces concede defensively.

Indiana Leaders

  • MacKenzie Holmes: 19 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 65.2 FG%
  • Sara Scalia: 15.2 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)
  • Yarden Garzon: 11.4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Maine W 67-59 Cross Insurance Center
12/3/2023 Stetson W 72-34 Assembly Hall
12/9/2023 @ Rutgers W 66-56 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/18/2023 Evansville - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Bowling Green - Assembly Hall
12/31/2023 Illinois - Assembly Hall

