The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) face the Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Indiana vs. Evansville Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Players to Watch

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

18.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Yarden Garzon: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Sydney Parrish: 8.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

