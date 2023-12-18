The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-4) play the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Information

Evansville Players to Watch

  • Ben Humrichous: 18.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Tanner Cuff: 6.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joshua Hughes: 8.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Antonio Thomas: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

UT Martin Players to Watch

Evansville vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank
22nd 85.6 Points Scored 84.4 32nd
127th 68.4 Points Allowed 83.3 351st
60th 36.5 Rebounds 40.4 11th
222nd 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd
220th 7 3pt Made 9.8 28th
48th 16.3 Assists 14.4 121st
88th 10.6 Turnovers 13.3 277th

