The Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) aim to continue a seven-game winning run when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on B1G+.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Evansville vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces put up 13.6 more points per game (72.6) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (59.0).

When it scores more than 59.0 points, Evansville is 2-4.

Indiana has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.6 points.

The Hoosiers average 6.9 fewer points per game (77.4) than the Purple Aces give up (84.3).

Indiana is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.

Evansville is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 48.8% from the field, only 1.1% higher than the Purple Aces allow defensively.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 16.9 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

16.9 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Maggie Hartwig: 12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Barbora Tomancova: 9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 48.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 48.5 FG% Julia Palomo: 5.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Alana Striverson: 8.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

Evansville Schedule