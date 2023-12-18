The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.

Evansville has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Purple Aces sit at 124th.

The Purple Aces record just 0.7 more points per game (81) than the Skyhawks allow (80.3).

Evansville has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 80.3 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Evansville has played better when playing at home this year, putting up 88.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game on the road.

At home, the Purple Aces are ceding 13.9 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (76.2).

At home, Evansville is sinking 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (7). However, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (29.2%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule