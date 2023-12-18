The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
  • Evansville has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Purple Aces sit at 124th.
  • The Purple Aces record just 0.7 more points per game (81) than the Skyhawks allow (80.3).
  • Evansville has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 80.3 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Evansville has played better when playing at home this year, putting up 88.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Purple Aces are ceding 13.9 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (76.2).
  • At home, Evansville is sinking 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (7). However, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (29.2%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-89 Ford Center
12/5/2023 @ BYU L 96-55 Marriott Center
12/16/2023 @ Bellarmine W 70-61 Freedom Hall
12/18/2023 UT Martin - Ford Center
12/20/2023 Tennessee Tech - Ford Center
12/29/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

