How to Watch Evansville vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
- Evansville has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Purple Aces sit at 124th.
- The Purple Aces record just 0.7 more points per game (81) than the Skyhawks allow (80.3).
- Evansville has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 80.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Evansville Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Evansville has played better when playing at home this year, putting up 88.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game on the road.
- At home, the Purple Aces are ceding 13.9 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (76.2).
- At home, Evansville is sinking 0.5 fewer threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (7). However, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (29.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-89
|Ford Center
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|L 96-55
|Marriott Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/18/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ford Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.