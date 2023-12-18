Monday's game between the Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) and UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) squaring off at Ford Center has a projected final score of 84-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Evansville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Evansville vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 84, UT Martin 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-9.8)

Evansville (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.4

Evansville has a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Martin, who is 3-5-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Purple Aces are 4-5-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 81.0 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and are giving up 70.4 per contest to rank 171st in college basketball.

Evansville wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It is collecting 38.0 rebounds per game (128th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.8 per contest.

Evansville makes 2.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.5 (268th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.2.

The Purple Aces' 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 83rd in college basketball, and the 87.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 121st in college basketball.

Evansville has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (56th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.0 (115th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.