D.K. Metcalf against the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Reed Blankenship is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Seahawks meet the Eagles at Lumen Field. We have stats and analysis available for you in the following article.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 128.4 10.7 18 66 9.69

D.K. Metcalf vs. Reed Blankenship Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf paces his team with 864 receiving yards on 51 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Through the air, Seattle ranks 19th in the NFL with 3,028 passing yards (232.9 per game) and ninth in passing yards per attempt (6.8).

The Seahawks are bottom-10 in points this season, placing 23rd in the NFL with 280 total points scored (21.5 per game). They also rank 24th in total yards (4,224).

Seattle averages 34.2 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 18th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 55 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 47.8%.

Reed Blankenship & the Eagles' Defense

Reed Blankenship has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 80 tackles, two TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

In the air, Philadelphia has conceded the sixth-highest number of passing yards in the league, 3,046 (234.3 per game).

The Eagles are giving up 24.7 points per game, 10th-most in the league.

Six players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown pass to 26 players this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Reed Blankenship Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Reed Blankenship Rec. Targets 93 58 Def. Targets Receptions 51 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.9 36 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 864 80 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 281 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 2 Interceptions

