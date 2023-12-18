The Los Angeles Clippers (15-10) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-11) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as just 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSC.

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSC

BSIN and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 120 - Pacers 119

Pacers vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2.5)

Pacers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-1.5)

Clippers (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.1

The Clippers have covered the spread less often than the Pacers this season, putting up an ATS record of 12-13-0, as opposed to the 13-11-0 mark of the Pacers.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (8-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.1%) than Indiana (6-5) does as the underdog (54.5%).

Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 79.2% of the time this season (19 out of 24). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (10 out of 25).

The Clippers have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-5) this season while the Pacers have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-5).

Pacers Performance Insights

On offense, the Pacers are the best team in the league (127.4 points per game). But on defense they are second-worst (126.0 points allowed per game).

Indiana is the second-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (40.4) and 10th in rebounds allowed (43.0).

This season the Pacers are best in the league in assists at 30.3 per game.

At 12.6 turnovers committed per game and 13.9 turnovers forced, Indiana is ninth and 10th in the NBA, respectively.

The Pacers make 14.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.7% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and eighth, respectively, in the NBA.

