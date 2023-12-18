The UConn Huskies (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at XL Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: SNY

Butler vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 65.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Butler is 5-1 when it scores more than 65.2 points.

UConn's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The Huskies score 21.3 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs give up (57.0).

UConn is 7-3 when scoring more than 57.0 points.

Butler is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.

The Huskies are making 48.9% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (39.6%).

The Bulldogs' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Huskies have given up.

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 16.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

16.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Rachel Kent: 10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Sydney Jaynes: 8.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Jordan Meulemans: 11.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 50.8 3PT% (31-for-61)

11.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 50.8 3PT% (31-for-61) Ari Wiggins: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

Butler Schedule