How to Watch the Butler vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at XL Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: SNY
Butler vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 67.1 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 65.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- Butler is 5-1 when it scores more than 65.2 points.
- UConn's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Huskies score 21.3 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs give up (57.0).
- UConn is 7-3 when scoring more than 57.0 points.
- Butler is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 78.3 points.
- The Huskies are making 48.9% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (39.6%).
- The Bulldogs' 43.1 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Huskies have given up.
Butler Leaders
- Caroline Strande: 16.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Rachel Kent: 10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)
- Sydney Jaynes: 8.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Jordan Meulemans: 11.1 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 50.8 3PT% (31-for-61)
- Ari Wiggins: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 59-51
|Kohl Center
|12/7/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 51-39
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|Chicago State
|W 84-51
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/21/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
