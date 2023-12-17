Division rivals Tennessee (5-8) and Houston (7-6) will meet in a matchup of AFC South teams on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 38 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Titans/Texans game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Titans-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Texans vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Titans have had the lead six times, have trailed six times, and have been tied one time.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 4.0 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Texans have been winning three times, have been losing seven times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Titans have won the second quarter six times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

On offense, Tennessee is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Texans have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Titans have won the fourth quarter in two games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 4.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Texans have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Titans vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Titans have been winning seven times (4-3 in those games) and have trailed six times (1-5).

The Texans have led eight times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Titans have been outscored in the second half nine times and won four times.

Tennessee's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 11.5 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Rep the Titans or the Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.