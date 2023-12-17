The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats average 5.0 fewer points per game (68.1) than the Screaming Eagles give up to opponents (73.1).

Cincinnati is 3-0 when it scores more than 73.1 points.

Southern Indiana has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.

The Screaming Eagles put up 5.1 more points per game (67.0) than the Bearcats allow (61.9).

Southern Indiana is 4-2 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Cincinnati has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.0 points.

The Screaming Eagles shoot 41.6% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Bearcats allow defensively.

The Bearcats' 38.1 shooting percentage is 4.0 lower than the Screaming Eagles have given up.

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 14.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

14.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.4 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Madison Webb: 9.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%

9.9 PTS, 51.4 FG% Meredith Raley: 10.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

10.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Tori Handley: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Chloe Gannon: 6.1 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Southern Indiana Schedule